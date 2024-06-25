Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

MARPS opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

