Mario J. Gabelli Sells 700 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 700 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $22,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

MPTI traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,572. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.