Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.30

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.53. Marqeta shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 501,449 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Marqeta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.