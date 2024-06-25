McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,678 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after buying an additional 821,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB remained flat at $50.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

