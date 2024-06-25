McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

TSLA stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,050,320. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $586.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.82.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

