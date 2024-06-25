McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 293 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.87. 163,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,741. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.