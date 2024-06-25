Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,349,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,031. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROST traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.30 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average of $140.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

