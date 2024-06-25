Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,580,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,729,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,492,000 after buying an additional 81,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.25. The company had a trading volume of 248,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

