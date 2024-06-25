Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 16,103 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $97.81. 2,879,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,964. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.