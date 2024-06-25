Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Shares Down 3.4%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. 38,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Mega Matrix Stock Performance

Mega Matrix Company Profile

Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.

