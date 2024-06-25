Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,974 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.44. 2,246,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,961. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

