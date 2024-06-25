Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.67 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,007. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

