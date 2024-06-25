MillerKnoll (MLKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect MillerKnoll to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MillerKnoll to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

