Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.50

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 4054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.