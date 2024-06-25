Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.08. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 118,896 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
