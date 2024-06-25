Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.08. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 118,896 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,939,000 after buying an additional 488,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 108,733 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 141,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 657,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

