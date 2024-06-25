MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $73.76 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $73.76 million and $5.95 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,004,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,513,221 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

