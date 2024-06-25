Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $50,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. 1,919,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,613. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

