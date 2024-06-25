MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

ML traded up $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,379. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.56 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.80.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $75,462.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

