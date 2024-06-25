MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 5.1%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.90 and last traded at $75.55. Approximately 26,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 173,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ML. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $801.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.80.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,325 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

