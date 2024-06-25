MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 156.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock traded up $6.37 on Monday, reaching $233.92. 1,769,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,046. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.31.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.