MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 156.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
