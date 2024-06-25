Moonbeam Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $189.11 million and $4.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,752,395 coins and its circulating supply is 881,449,978 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

