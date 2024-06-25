Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $86,124.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.41. 117,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Morningstar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morningstar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORN

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.