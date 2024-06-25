Morton Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

