Morton Capital Management LLC CA Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 36,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $284,337,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.90. 1,178,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,735. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

