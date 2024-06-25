Morton Capital Management LLC CA Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.18. The stock had a trading volume of 126,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.89 and its 200-day moving average is $238.59. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

