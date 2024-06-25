Morton Capital Management LLC CA Sells 667 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,989,000 after acquiring an additional 208,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,140. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

