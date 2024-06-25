MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $28,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

MSCI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,177. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.98. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.