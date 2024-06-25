Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 23.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

