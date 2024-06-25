My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $341,262.91 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001668 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002592 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

