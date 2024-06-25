Navalign LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.74. 8,703,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,113,778. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

