Navalign LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

JCI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,221. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

