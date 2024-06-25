Navalign LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,460 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,208,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

