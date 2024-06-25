Navalign LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Navalign LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.9% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $165.76. 7,588,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,627. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

