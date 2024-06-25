Navalign LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.3% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Navalign LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 201,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

