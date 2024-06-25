Navalign LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Navalign LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,894,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $520,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

