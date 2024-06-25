Navalign LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Navalign LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.68. 1,741,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,130. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.75.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

