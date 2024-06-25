Navalign LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.15. The company had a trading volume of 452,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

