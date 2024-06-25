NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Free Report) by 375.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 5.29% of NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

CSHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. 67,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy.

