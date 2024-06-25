Nepsis Inc. Sells 1,397 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,260. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

