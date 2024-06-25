NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,110.95 or 1.00127347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00080305 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.