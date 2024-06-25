NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

