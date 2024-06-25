NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Insider Acquires £40,800 in Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Michael R. D. Roller acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($51,756.95).

NIOX Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NIOX Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 67.20 ($0.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,005. The company has a market cap of £284.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3,360.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.44. NIOX Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.60 ($0.96).

NIOX Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. NIOX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

