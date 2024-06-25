Niza Global Trading Up 39.1% Over Last 7 Days (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Niza Global has a market cap of $584,177.16 and $1.26 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00234857 USD and is up 15.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,280,590.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.