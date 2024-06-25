Norcros plc (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Norcros Stock Performance

Shares of NXR opened at GBX 229 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.10. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($2.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.41. The firm has a market cap of £205.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,418.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Norcros news, insider Stefan Allanson bought 11,305 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £23,740.50 ($30,116.07). 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

