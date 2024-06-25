Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 319,942 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,511,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.47. 237,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,382. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

