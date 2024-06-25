Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,610,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.