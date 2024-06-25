Nova R Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nova R Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 87.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $156,482,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $4.00 on Monday, reaching $159.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,970,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,869. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

