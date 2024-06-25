Nova R Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 241,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 122,059 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,989,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 64,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.53. 28,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,835. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $923.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

