Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.77. 333,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

