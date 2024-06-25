Nova R Wealth Inc. Invests $398,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,429,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after buying an additional 1,127,309 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 741,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,494,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,367. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.57. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

